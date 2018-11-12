TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Veterans Day Monday notes

(SDOT MAP with travel times. Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE. West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:30 AM: Good morning! Schools are out today. Transit/transportation notes for the Veterans Day observance:

Metro – Reduced weekday service

Sound Transit – Regular weekday service

Water Taxi – No service

Street parking – In Seattle neighborhoods with pay station/metered parking, no charge today

Traffic/transit problem others should know about too? Call/text 206-293-6302 when you can do so safely/legally – thank you!