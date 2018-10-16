Highlights for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Fall colors on Admiral Way, photographed by Al)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, some of what’s up in the hours ahead:

FREE PLAY SPACE: Until noon, you and your kid(s) are invited to the free play space – with free WiFi and hot beverage(s) for you – at the West Seattle Church of the Nazarene. (42nd SW/SW Juneau)

FOR THE LOVE OF TEA: 10 am at High Point Community Center: “A program sponsored by Seattle Parks & Recreation in partnership with the Seattle Chinese Garden offers a chance to experience a traditional Chinese gathering for making, serving, tasting, and sharing tea, plus a special poetry reading.” $12.50 program fee. (6920 34th SW)

HOUSING FAIR: 10 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle. Free lunch for those who visit at least four vendors; call to see if there’s still room. (4217 SW Oregon)

LIGHT RAIL WALK-AND-TALK: 4:30-6:30 pm, Feet First invites you to walk from The Junction to Delridge and talk about siting West Seattle’s future light-rail stations. Meet at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska). Optional post-walk discussion at Ounces. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

DEMENTIA CARE: 6-7:30 pm, Aegis Living of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) invites you to hear Lori La Bey talk about “Dementia Care; Shifting from Crisis to Comfort.” Details here. Free. (4700 SW Admiral Way)

‘PERFECT STORM: WHY TRUMP WON’: 6 pm at High Point Community Center, hear from Mike Purdy, presidential historian and the founder of PresidentialHistory.com. $7; get your seat by calling 206-684-7422 ASAP

EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. This month’s book is “The Wright Brothers” by David McCullough. (3411 SW Raymond)

NEW GIVING GROUP: As previewed here, the new women’s giving group Impact West Seattle is launching tonight. 7 pm at South Park Hall. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

TALK WITH AND HEAR FROM POLICE: The last West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting of the year is tonight, 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct. If you have neighborhood concerns, followup questions about local crimes, or anything else to ask police about it, this is your chance. Guest speaker too – the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner. (2300 SW Webster)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), acoustic musicians and singers are warmly welcomed. (5612 California SW)

TRIVIA WITH GEEKS WHO DRINK: 8 pm at Whisky West (WSB sponsor), it’s trivia time! Here’s how last week went. (6451 California SW)

