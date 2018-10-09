Impact West Seattle: New giving group about to launch

(Photo courtesy Impact West Seattle. L-R, founding members Rachel Lazar, Robin Graham, Amy Huey, Rachel Hagenson, Kristen Corning Bedford)

Ever wonder what more you can do to help with community needs, beyond random occasional donations? Here’s a new option: A women’s giving group called Impact West Seattle is launching with an event one week from today. One of the group’s founding members, Rachel Lazar, tells WSB, “Our hope is that this group will bring together this community which has grown so much over the past few years, and to give women who want to engage and give back that opportunity.” Here’s how it works. The kickoff meeting is at 7 pm October 16th at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale), and its goal is explained here; if you aren’t able to be there, you can still join Impact West Seattle by going here. Questions? Here’s the FAQ.