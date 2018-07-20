West Seattle Outdoor Movies start Saturday night!

Around this time tomorrow night, the SW Snoqualmie festival street should be filling up for the first West Seattle Outdoor Movies presentation of the summer! “Wonder Woman” is the first of six free Saturday night movies you’ll see outside the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) at dusk tomorrow, July 28th, August 4th, August 11th, August 18th, and August 25th. You can come stake out your spot (bring your own chair/blanket) as early as 6:30 pm; the Y provides kid activities and will offer concessions, too, while you wait for the movie, which starts at dusk (time gets earlier as the weeks go on). If you bring a few bucks, you also can buy tickets for the nonprofit-fundraiser raffle – tomorrow night’s spotlighted nonprofit and beneficiary is the West Seattle TimeBank. Series co-sponsors include WSB again this year. Here’s the full schedule of movies as announced back in May!