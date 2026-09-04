YOU CAN HELP: School-supply donation drive Saturday in West Seattle to help Spokane students

Saturday at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), WashMasks Mutual Aid is hosting a donation drive for students affected by the Spokane fires. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

SCHOOL SUPPLY DONATION DRIVE FOR SPOKANE STUDENTS

Join WashMasks Mutual Aid and C & P this weekend in helping bring much=needed school and art supplies to Spokane students. Let’s show up for our Eastern WA neighbors and ensure that these young people start the school year with support and joy. For more information, email us at washmasksmutualaid@proton.me

WHERE: C & P Coffee Company (5612 California Ave SW)

WHEN: Saturday, September 5, 10:00 am-2:00 pm

REQUESTED DONATIONS: backpacks (all sizes, new or gently used), pens (blue or black), pencils, erasers, highlighters, pencil/pen cases or pouches, pocket folders (three holes, portfolio), notebooks, planner, three ring binders, crayons, coloring pencils, or markers (new, please!), lined paper (wide and college ruled), construction paper, coloring books, calculators, lunch boxes, reusable water bottles, sneakers/gym shoes (grades K-12 for Health/P.E. class, new or gently used only), new or gently used art supplies