UPDATE: Collision at California/Genesee

4:32 PM: SFD and SPD are at California and Genesee, where a collision is reported to have involved a minivan driver and bicycle rider. The intersection is at least partially blocked, reportedly on the west side. More information when we get it.

4:48 PM: We’ll be checking with SFD on injuries. They canceled a dispatch for a medic unit – which would have been needed for serious injuries – and, according to a texter (who sent the photo above), transported at least one person by ambulance instead,

4:55 PM: SFD has closed the call.