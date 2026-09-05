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UPDATE: Collision at California/Genesee

September 5, 2026 4:32 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

4:32 PM: SFD and SPD are at California and Genesee, where a collision is reported to have involved a minivan driver and bicycle rider. The intersection is at least partially blocked, reportedly on the west side. More information when we get it.

4:48 PM: We’ll be checking with SFD on injuries. They canceled a dispatch for a medic unit – which would have been needed for serious injuries – and, according to a texter (who sent the photo above), transported at least one person by ambulance instead,

4:55 PM: SFD has closed the call.

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1 Reply to "UPDATE: Collision at California/Genesee"

  • VeryPoorSENIORtaxpayer September 5, 2026 (5:43 pm)
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    That is one of many intersections in West Seattle that have blind spots because of all the parked over sized high profile vehicles blocking view of oncoming traffic from all directions when crossing California Ave. How about no curb parking 20 feet from intersection all sides of street so drivers and pedestrians can see when trying to cross. And thank who ever decided to reduce parking spaces in all these new condo/apt buildinhs. Just my two cents.

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