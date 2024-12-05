CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Teen killed in High Point was Chief Sealth IHS student

The 15-year-old boy shot and killed in the 6400 block of 30th SW late last night was a Chief Sealth International High School student. That’s according to a message sent to CSIHS families by principal Ray Morales and forwarded to us.

It is with deep sympathy that we share difficult news with you today. Early this morning, December 5th, a student from our school community passed away in one of our West Seattle neighborhoods. Our thoughts are with the family as they navigate this heartbreaking loss. Although many students and staff are aware of the student’s name, we will not be sharing it at this time since it has not been made public. Once the public becomes aware of the student’s identity, we ask that you respect their privacy. …

Official identification would come from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, possibly later this afternoon. He would be the second CSIHS student shot to death this year, after Mobarak Adam, also 15, killed at Southwest Teen Life Center/Pool in January. Last night’s deadly shooting was the seventh non-vehicular homicide in West Seattle this year; last year there were six.