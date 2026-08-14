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WEST SEATTLE ART: Alki Bike and Board adds mural

August 14, 2026 2:16 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Another local business has added a mural! Stu Hennessey of Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW) sent the photo, explaining, “Working on making the Admiral and California Junction more comfortable and appealing.The murals and art have a welcoming effect and ‘we are open for business’ appeal. Alki Bike and Board’s mural is in celebration of 39 years of family ownership.” The artist is Katie Todaro of Glam Dusty, whose work you’ve likely seen elsewhere around West Seattle. P.S. Thanks to Gregg for the original tip on this!

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2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE ART: Alki Bike and Board adds mural"

  • Sbre August 14, 2026 (2:36 pm)
    Reply

    Very nice!Thanks Stu!!

  • CarDriver August 14, 2026 (2:40 pm)
    Reply

    Got my 1st new bike there when they were still on Alki. Was a Raliegh Grand Prix.

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