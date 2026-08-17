WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-in during workout

Sandy has a warning for others: “My car window was smashed in the underground parking lot of the LA Fitness in West Seattle and my belongings were stolen while I was working out. Letting others know so that they don’t keep any valuables in their car in that parking lot.” Crime-prevention experts advise not leaving anything of value in your vehicle anywhere. P.S. We received Sandy’s report this morning; the time frame wasn’t mentioned, so we’re following up.