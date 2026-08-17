FREE! Four running/walking training programs about to start up at West Seattle Runner – but first, info sessions!

This fall, West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) has a full slate of four free training programs that will get you ready to run and/or walk further and faster than ever before. Each program has an info session you’ll want to attend first, and those are starting this week:

GET FIT: This is to prepare beginning runners for a half-marathon. Info session: 7 pm Wednesday (August 19)

FULL FIT: Training for a marathon with partners, with beginner and intermediate options. Info session: 6:30 pm Wednesday (August 19)

WALK FIT: This will get you ready for an upcoming 5K and/or 10K walk. Info session: 6:30 pm August 26

GOT FIT: Training for intermediate-to-advanced half-marathoners. Info session: 7 pm August 26

All info sessions are at West Seattle Runner’s shop, 2743 California SW.