BIZNOTE: Rudy’s consolidating West Seattle salons

Thanks to Graham for the tip. The Rudy’s Barbershop chain is consolidating its two West Seattle locations as of Monday. The stylists from the 4707 42nd SW location are moving over to the original West Seattle Rudy’s at 4480 Fauntleroy Way SW; the website verifies that and so does a staffer we talked to at the 42nd/Alaska shop. (Plus, the 42nd space is listed as available for lease.) We didn’t hear about this in time to try to reach the company for comment but will be following up. The 42nd location, in the east building of the Junction 47 complex, opened as a Bishops about a decade ago and was rebranded as Rudy’s in 2021 when that company bought corporate-owned Bishops salons.