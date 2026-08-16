FOLLOWUP: 2026 West Seattle Glass Float Hunt officially over!

(Pre-hunt example photo courtesy West Seattle Chamber of Commerce)

After nine days, this year’s West Seattle Glass Float Hunt is officially over. We’ve been updating it in our daily highlight lists every day since it began on Friday, August 7, and noted on today’s list that only one of the 105 floats remained unfound as of 6 am. Since then, according to the official Float Hunt webpage, that last one was found just before 11 am at Arthur’s in The Admiral District. The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association presented the Float Hunt again this year as a way to encourage people to discover more of the peninsula’s special places, from businesses to parks. All 105 floats were hand-blown at Avalon Glassworks (before its owners retired) and were placed in spots from Alki to Highland Park to Arbor Heights. Everyone who found one gets to keep it. Congratulations to all!