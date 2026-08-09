READER REPORTS: Hornet nest on east side of The Junction

The image is from Kevin Freitas, who first sounded the alarm about a hornet nest on the north side of 40th/Alaska last Wednesday. By Thursday he said he’d spoken to a Puget Sound Beekeepers Association member who indicated they’d likely “take care of it” at some point. But it’s still there, according to other readers, who also suggested a wider warning, so we’re mentioning it now.

P.S. Hornets and wasps may be worrisome but if you see or have a bee swarm, it’s not, and a PSBA member would likely be interested in relocating those.