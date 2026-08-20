West Seattle Cat Care: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming West Seattle Cat Care as a new WSB sponsor! When local businesses join the WSB sponsor team, they get an opportunity to tell you about what they offer – so here’s what West Seattle Cat Care would like you to know:

West Seattle Cat Care is owned and operated by native Washingtonian and longtime West Seattle resident Ben Larsen. Although WSCC officially launched in April 2026, Ben and his team have spent years caring for cats throughout the neighborhood, building lasting relationships with both feline clients and the people who love them. Our approach is simple: we want your cats to feel like their favorite auntie or uncle has stopped by while you’re away. Every cat is different, so we take the time to learn what makes each one happiest—whether that’s playtime, quiet companionship, extra treats, or throwing on the harness and going outside for a stroll. We believe the best pet care is personal, attentive, and tailored to each cat’s unique personality.

Every new West Seattle Cat Care client receives a complimentary meet-and-greet, where we’ll visit your home to get to know you and your cat. During this visit, we’ll learn your cat’s routine, preferences, and any special care they need, while answering any questions you may have. Just as importantly, it gives us a chance to begin building a relationship with your cat before our visits officially begin. Then once you’re away, you’ll receive plenty of adorable photos along with a detailed visit report through our easy-to-use app. One of the things our clients tell us most often is how much they appreciate these updates. When you’re missing your cat, seeing their happy face and knowing they’re comfortable and well cared for can make all the difference.

Does your cat need medicine? We’ve got you covered.

Does your little demon enjoy supervised adventures outside? We’re happy to take them out wearing a harness for a chance to nibble some grass.

Does your cat insist on drinking water only from the bathtub? Or a pint glass on the floor of the walk-in closet? Cats have wonderfully unique habits, and we’ve seen just about everything. Whatever your cat’s quirks may be, we’re happy to accommodate them—just let us know what keeps them happiest.

We also care for more than just cats. If your household includes birds, chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, turtles, snakes, or bearded dragons, we’d be delighted to help care for them too. Whether that means offering a mealworm to your bearded dragon, refreshing your guinea pig’s hay, or preparing a leafy green salad for your rabbits, we’re comfortable caring for a wide variety of small animals.

Want your cat to become Instagram-famous? Our talented West Seattle Cat Care team member Rachel manages our Instagram account and loves sharing photos of our adorable clients (with your permission, of course!).

We’re currently serving West Seattle and surrounding neighborhoods in ZIP codes 98106, 98116, 98126, 98136, and 98146.

If you’re looking for thoughtful, dependable, and personalized care for your cat—and any furry, feathered, or scaly family members who share your home —we’d love the opportunity to meet you. Schedule your complimentary West Seattle Cat Care meet-and-greet today, and let’s get to know you and your pets. We can’t wait to welcome you!

We thank West Seattle Cat Care for choosing to advertise the studio by sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in joining our sponsor team too? Please email WSBAdvertising@wsbsales.com for information – thank you!