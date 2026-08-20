Another closure: West Seattle Bridge bike path, starting Saturday

The West Seattle low bridge amd northbound 1st Ave. S. Bridge are already scheduled for closure this weekend. We just got word of another closure starting Saturday and set to last at least a week – this is from Sound Transit:

Beginning August 22, 2026, Sound Transit crews will conduct geotechnical work on the West Seattle Bridge bike path. Crews will drill a small-diameter hole and extract soil samples, then fill the hole and restore the surface area once the work is complete.

This work is expected to take about seven to eight days, and a portion of the bike path will be closed around-the-clock during that time. There will be a signed detour for pedestrians and cyclists in place. Please see the attached map for the detour route and closure area.

Nearby neighbors may hear construction noise during the daytime.

If you have any questions or comments, please contact the WSLE project team at westseattlelink@soundtransit.org or 206-903-7229. You can also contact the after-hours construction hotline at 888-298-2395.