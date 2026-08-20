FOLLOWUP: Will the city clear Roxhill Park encampments after latest shooting?

(WSB photo, Wednesday)

Though police have not specifically said whether Wednesday’s Roxhill Park shooting was related to the park’s encampments,

neighbors say their safety concerns were increasing even before the shooting that sent a 40-year-old man to the hospital. So we asked key city reps today if Roxhill Park has a clearance planned. Here’s what spokesperson Caitlin Moran from the Human Services Department and Unified Care Team said:

HSD typically does not share exact dates of encampment resolutions due to staff safety and possible changes in scheduling. However, resolutions may be expedited following incidents of violence. UCT is awaiting information on the shooting from the Seattle Police Department to inform next steps.

We also asked District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s staff if this has been on his radar. Yes, said staffer Michael Taylor-Judd, while indicating that those concerned should be pressuring the mayor: