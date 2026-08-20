FOLLOWUP: Will the city clear Roxhill Park encampments after latest shooting?

Though police have not specifically said whether Wednesday’s Roxhill Park shooting was related to the park’s encampments,
neighbors say their safety concerns were increasing even before the shooting that sent a 40-year-old man to the hospital. So we asked key city reps today if Roxhill Park has a clearance planned. Here’s what spokesperson Caitlin Moran from the Human Services Department and Unified Care Team said:
HSD typically does not share exact dates of encampment resolutions due to staff safety and possible changes in scheduling. However, resolutions may be expedited following incidents of violence.
UCT is awaiting information on the shooting from the Seattle Police Department to inform next steps.
We also asked District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s staff if this has been on his radar. Yes, said staffer Michael Taylor-Judd, while indicating that those concerned should be pressuring the mayor:
YES, our office has communicated with our contacts in several City departments and the councilmember has spoken directly with department leadership when he has the opportunity to convey the concerns of our neighbors in D1. He and I were also just out in the immediate neighborhood earlier this summer walking the paths in Roxhill Park and hearing the concerns of residents in nearby Village Green Retirement Home. He also heard directly from nearby neighbors while knocking a few doors in the afternoon and we have received emails in our office since then.
We take this very seriously, and we convey the same messages that our first responders share with residents in the Southwest Precinct — “If you see something, say something.” Neighbors have been encouraged to regularly contact 911 — especially to report when they see violent behavior, illlegal drug use, and unauthorized campfires that violate our current citywide burn ban.
We need partnership from the Executive Branch, however. Councilmember Saka cannot direct the public safety departments or Unified Care Team to respond. That authority resides with the Mayor’s Office, and we hope she is hearing from our neighbors just like we are, and that she is also aware of how urgent it is to address this situation before someone else is injured in the park.
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