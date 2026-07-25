GRATITUDE: West Seattle 11-year-old’s message of appreciation for Fourth of July popsicle-benefit support

Again this year during the West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade, Sophia Chang – now 11 – and friends sold popsicles to raise money for Seattle Children’s Hospital. Her dad forwarded us his daughter’s message of gratitude to the community and a photo of their presentation this week to Children’s Senior VP and Chief Development Officer Dondi Cupp:

During the kids’ parade on the Fourth of July, Olivia W. (11 years old), Logan F. (11 years old), Fiona F. (9 years old), Mallory B (11 years old – not pictured), and I sold popsicles to the parade participants. I wanted to do this because of two main reasons:

I had a friend who was diagnosed with leukemia, and was admitted to Seattle Children’s Hospital. I wanted to help him, but because I wasn’t a doctor, nor a scientist, I decided that donating money would be the best option. I’m happy to say he is in remission currently.

The second reason was that one of my teacher’s daughters continues to receive care at the Seattle Children’s Hospital.

I want to thank the West Seattle community for helping us raise $680.21 this year, nearly triple the proceeds from our first year!!! Thank you for your support and generoud donations!! See you next year!

Sophia Chang (11 years old)