Here’s when the Blue Angels will arrive in, and fly over, Seattle for 2026 Seafair Airshow

(Blue Angels as seen from West Seattle before 2023 arrival, photographed by David Hutchinson)

For U.S. Navy Blue Angels fans – and non-fans – we have the estimated time of their arrival for Seafair: 2:30 pm Wednesday (July 29). Since they’re based at Boeing Field during Seafair, and that’s just over the ridge from West Seattle, their comings and goings draw extra attention here. We don’t know yet if one will arrive earlier in the week as usual for fly-alongs with various VIPs, but otherwise, their schedule is usually various. practice and survey flights on Thursday, then shows on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Here are the time estimates, from the Seafair website:

*The Blue Angels will perform two practice runs on Thursday, July 30th from approximately 11:00 AM-1:00 PM and 3:30 PM-4:40 PM. Blue Angels 3:30 pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The Seafair Airshow page also lists the other airshow participants and when they’ll be flying.