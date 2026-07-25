West Seattle parking restrictions for Seafair Torchlight Parade floats’ annual side trip

A stretch of Harbor Avenue is lined with “no parking” signs right now because of what you might consider the Seafair Torchlight Parade floats’ side trip – some of the visiting floats park on port property (Jack Block Park/Terminal 5) before and after tonight’s parade, and need the full width of the street when they convoy in and out. (The parade is on Alaskan Way along the downtown waterfront for the second year, and starts on the south end at 7:30 pm, heading north. We checked with Metro earlier this week for those taking the Water Taxi to the parade; it’s following its regular Saturday night schedule.)