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WEST SEATTLE ART: New mural on Circa’s north wall

July 25, 2026 4:54 pm
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants | WS culture/arts

The mostly blank north wall of Circa (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor) is blank no longer! We glimpsed painting activity while passing through The Admiral District a few hours ago; couldn’t stop to investigate, but once back at HQ, we pinged Circa co-proprietor Bill Evans to inquire. He sent the photo, replying, “We wanted to do something nice for the north wall. Aaron from Pixel and Quill was the artist behind this!” (As we reported here last month, that’s the same artist who worked on the new Thunder Road Guitars/The Bass Shop [WSB sponsors] home just steps away from Circa!)

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