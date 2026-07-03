TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Semi-holiday Friday

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, July 3, 2026. No Seattle World Cup match today – last one’s on Monday (USA vs. Belgium).

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Today’s forecast is for partly sunny, high in the low 70s. Sunrise was at 5:17 am today; sunset will be at 9:09 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On a Sunday schedule today.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule today and on the Fourth, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule today and on the Fourth. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

FOURTH OF JULY

On Saturday morning, remember that the Kids’ Parade will be crossing California SW just south of Hamilton Viewpoint Park around 10:30 am. Also remember that late-night traffic on Harbor/Alki Avenues gets intense on the Fourth as people try to get a spot to look toward the Lake Union fireworks.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT

Mariners are home, playing the Blue Jays at 7:10 pm (and it’s Fireworks Night).

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature is back, as shown on the the SDOT map, so they’re back in our morning lineup:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!