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FOLLOWUP: What’s next to get beached boat off Constellation Park shore

August 7, 2026 3:06 pm
|      13 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

(Wednesday photo by Bob Burns)

Thanks to everyone who’s sent updated photos of the boat on the beach at Constellation Park, now tethered so it won’t drift out. We have been trying to find out from both the State Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the Derelict Vessel Program, and Seattle Parks, whose beach the boat is on, what’ll be done. Parks spokesperson Christina Hirsch told us today. “Washington State Department of Natural Resources has asked Seattle Parks and Recreation Park Rangers to post a ‘notice of intent to obtain custody’ on the vessel, and unless action is taken, Washington State Department of Natural Recourses will plan to move forward with removing it.” It’s been checked out by the SPD, SFD, and U.S. Coast Guard since it turned up here, and they haven’t found anyone aboard. It appears to have recent registration, according to one reader who’s taken a closeup look, but we don’t know if anyone has been able to trace an owner, current or previous, through that.

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13 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: What's next to get beached boat off Constellation Park shore"

  • North Admiral Cyclist August 7, 2026 (3:39 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks so much to the WSB for asking the right agencies questions to take care of this.  One bad wind storm or act of vandalism could result in a real mess on our beach, so I am hopeful the derelict boat will get removed soon.

    • wetone August 7, 2026 (5:48 pm)
      Reply

      I agree 100% as it should have been impounded and took to a moorage spot at the beginning of this deal. Once she gets holed and or broken apart it turns from a $10k job to a $50k+ for clean up. Unbelievable this hasn’t been taken care of already. 

    • Renee U August 8, 2026 (6:26 am)
      Reply

      Another boat has washed up to constellation point

  • K4TR August 7, 2026 (6:22 pm)
    Reply

    Remember this one form 2018.. Emma Schmitz

    • Rhonda Porter August 8, 2026 (1:40 pm)
      Reply

      The difference between this boat and the others on Constellation is that this boat was dealt with immediately by the owners. It was deemed by the insurance company to have been caused by a faulty buoy installation system by the professional installer. Don’t ask me how I know ;)

  • Renee U August 8, 2026 (6:26 am)
    Reply

    • WSB August 8, 2026 (9:21 am)
      Reply

      Just heard about Boat #2 …

      • DELLA August 8, 2026 (6:35 pm)
        Reply

        I noticed it too this morning and he is now drifting back into the other boat that is already beached three he’s going to collide with it soon!

  • JayDee August 8, 2026 (8:02 am)
    Reply

    Does the boat have a name?

  • John August 8, 2026 (8:44 am)
    Reply

    We saw the owner most likely get picked up by the police, two police boats approached him before the boat got beached. He seemed to be in distress maybe under the influence. Seems like SPD could have provided this information. 

    • WSB August 8, 2026 (9:23 am)
      Reply

      Not sure what’s in their records but an officer was checking on its status and reporting in to dispatch that it was “still there” as recently as night before last.

  • Jenna S August 8, 2026 (9:52 am)
    Reply

    Insane that there’s a second boat and nothing done yet. It’s becoming a known dumping ground.  Agencies need to nip this in the bud and penalize offenders.  This is an environmental accident waiting to happen.  

    • MSW August 8, 2026 (7:30 pm)
      Reply

      It’s not a known dumping ground. It’s a catch point along the shoreline. Prevailing wind/tides push these boats onto the beach when the become adrift in Puget Sound to the south of here. The 2nd boat looks to be the marine version of the common street camper. The first one also is likely that, note the outboard motor is gone as it is easily removed and valuable whereas the boat cost more to dispose of than it’s worth. When you register a boat in Washington you now pay an additional fee which goes into a fund to pay for derelict vessel removal. It will nowhere near cover the costs of all the derelict vessels in Puget Sound but it is a start.

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