FOLLOWUP: What’s next to get beached boat off Constellation Park shore

(Wednesday photo by Bob Burns)

Thanks to everyone who’s sent updated photos of the boat on the beach at Constellation Park, now tethered so it won’t drift out. We have been trying to find out from both the State Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the Derelict Vessel Program, and Seattle Parks, whose beach the boat is on, what’ll be done. Parks spokesperson Christina Hirsch told us today. “Washington State Department of Natural Resources has asked Seattle Parks and Recreation Park Rangers to post a ‘notice of intent to obtain custody’ on the vessel, and unless action is taken, Washington State Department of Natural Recourses will plan to move forward with removing it.” It’s been checked out by the SPD, SFD, and U.S. Coast Guard since it turned up here, and they haven’t found anyone aboard. It appears to have recent registration, according to one reader who’s taken a closeup look, but we don’t know if anyone has been able to trace an owner, current or previous, through that.