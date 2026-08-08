UPDATE: Flipped-car crash in South Delridge

11:08 PM: SPD and SFD are on their way to Delridge and Barton for a reported two-vehicle crash with one vehicle “on its roof,” according to dispatch.

11:19 PM: Delridge is blocked both ways. Above, we’ve added a screenshot from the nearest traffic cam. Officers have told dispatch they’re investigating the possibility of DUI.

11:58 PM: Police just told dispatch that they’re reopening the street because SDOT has moved the car while they’re awaiting a tow truck. The driver is in custody.