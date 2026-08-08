VIDEO, PHOTOS: 2026 Duwamish River Festival x SOPASUPA make it a South Park Saturday to remember

(WSB video, photos)

The Aztec dancers of Tlalokan were the first performers at this afternoon’s Duwamish River Festival in South Park:

This year’s festival is happening in collaboration with the South Park Summer Party (SOPASUPA) for the first time; festival events are centered at Duwamish River People’s Park (8700 Dallas Ave. S.). In the first hour, the main stage also held emcees from the Duwamish River Youth Corps, festival-presenting Duwamish River Community Coalition leader Paulina López …

… Also, Duwamish Tribe representative Kristina Pearson …

… and two city councilmembers – citywide Councilmember Dionne Foster …

… and District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka.

And the river itself is of course part of the festival, with free kayak tours offered:

The festival also includes the traditional info booths from city departments and regional environmental nonprofits:

The festival and SOPASUPA are spread across four venues – the Kids Zone, with free bouncing, is at South Park Plaza, right by the west end of the South Park Bridge.

At South Park’s main intersection a block south of there, 14th Avenue S. and S. Cloverdale, you’ll find the main SOPASUPA stage behind the businesses on the southwest corner (The Scene, Uncle Eddie’s, Loretta’s). Lucha Libre Volcanica (with Mexican-style masked wrestling) is about to get going there, and we have much more coverage to add! The festival’s on until 6 pm; SOPASUPA continues until 9. (See the performance schedule for all venues here.)

3 PM: The luchadores have just spent an hour in the ring, and battled wildly as always:

Lucha Libre has devoted fans young and old:

And plenty of moves:

If you missed the first round, get here for the second round – three more matches at 6 pm, the emcee just confirmed.

P.S. There are street closures east of 14th Ave. S. because of the festival – but there are lots where you can park and take a free shuttle – they’re listed between the maps here.