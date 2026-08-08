COUNTDOWN: One week until 2026 Alki Beach Pride – street party and more

(WSB photo: Last Saturday’s flag event in advanceof Alki Beach Pride)

One week from today – on Saturday, August 15 – Alki Beach Pride returns, with a street party and more! Alki residents Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden created Alki Beach Pride more than a decade ago to boost LGBTQIA+ visibility beyond June, and it’s been a smashing success, bigger every year, collaborating with local businesses. Even if you’re not attending, you should be aware that Alki Beach Pride is in part a street party again this year, with Alki Avenue SW closed from 7 am to 10 pm between 57th and 61st. The official festival hours are noon to 8 pm, with:

Live entertainment Health and wellness zone Local LGBTQ vendors Food trucks Social group gatherings at local participating businesses Mew family-friendly kids’ zone and more….

The entertainment lineup rolled out so far includes comedy, DJs, and drag – including the kings.