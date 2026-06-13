WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 39 things to know about today/tonight

What you see above are the “shrooms” hidden around West Seattle for the Game of Shrooms scavenger hunt starting this morning! It’s one of our highlighted happenings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
GAME OF SHROOMS 2026: The creative co-op Potterings is again presenting this scavenger hunt, with the first clue dropping at 8 this morning.
LOCAL GARAGE/YARD SALES: At least a half-dozen happening today are listed in the WSB Community Forums!
RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 8 am for today’s free group run.
FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).
INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.
LOW-LOW TIDE: 9:58 am, out to -3.1 feet. Explore gently!
DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New season, new location! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)
SCHOOL-CLOSING SALE: As previewed here, The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary has permanently closed and is selling everything today, 10 am-4 pm. (10300 28th SW)
LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Monthlong closure now under way to prepare for new exhibit.
SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today with wide variety of student-grown plants! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)
MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)
COMMUNITY CLEANUP MEETUP AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 10 am to noon, at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), a community cleanup organized by White Center Solidarity.
SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am both weekend days at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)
MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.
FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.
‘COME TOGETHER’: As previewed here, the three-plus acres comprising The Heron’s Nest are being given back to the Duwamish Tribe, and this 11 am to 4 pm celebration commemorates the occasion. (4818 Puget Way SW, parking at and shuttles from the Duwamish Longhouse – 4705 W. Marginal Way SW)
CAMP LONG MOUNTAIN FEST: 11 am to 5 pm, a celebration of climbing – and more – at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), free activities (including naturalists for those not there to climb), details in our calendar listing.
EMERALD CITY ROMANCE READERS EVENT: 11 am to 5 pm, if you love to read about love, this is the event for you! Authors, stories, food, more. Brockey Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW)
ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: 11 am departure from outside Log House Museum (61st SW and SW Stevens).
SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.
FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)
COLMAN POOL’S 7-DAY-A-WEEK SEASON STARTS: Noon-7 pm, it’s the first day of the full daily season at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
GEORGETOWN CARNIVAL: Noon10 pm, “free weird fun” including lots of live music along a stretch of Airport Way S. – details in our calendar listing.
RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL CLEANUP: 1-3 pm opportunity for community service in northeast West Seattle, in a historical neighborhood you should probably know more about! Here’s how to join in. (3816 17th SW)
VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).
NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:
The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar offers student-produced wines, tasting flights, and casual food pairings while supporting hands-on winemaking and hospitality education. Each tasting and purchase directly contributes to student production, education, and training opportunities.
INTERGENERATIONAL THEATER PROJECT, 2 SHOWS: 2 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), both free, all ages.
WEST SEATTLE PUZZLE SWAP: 2-4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), “bring a puzzle, take a puzzle, meet other puzzle enthusiasts.” Free.
‘FEEDING THE CAULDRON’ AT MR. B’S: 2-5 pm, Mr. B’s Mead Center hosts “an informal witchy skillshare meetup for queers, punks, and outcasts.” (9444 Delridge Way SW)
MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, acoustic trio The Brews Brothers at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) No cover; all ages.
BASEBALL: Home game for the DubSea Fish Sticks at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, 6:35 pm, vs. the Yaks. Check for tickets here!
BOOK SIGNING AT EASY STREET: 7 pm – if you’ve bought Kim Thayil‘s new book, co-authored by West Seattleite Adem Tepedelen, get it signed at Easy Street Records. (4559 California SW).
SWING IT SATURDAY: In South Park:
Swing It Saturday
“Prom Night”
South Park Hall, 1253 S Cloverdale
Live music & swing dancing
7:00 Beginner Dance Lesson
7:30-10:00 Live music and swing dancing
Produced by Swing It Seattle
www.SwingItSeattle.com
BOARD GAME COMEDY TOUR: 7 pm at Meeples Games, but online tickets are sold out!
‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: 7:30 pm curtain – first weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), check here for tickets.
REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)
SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).
KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Wrap up your Saturday night with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)
If you’re planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community, tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
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