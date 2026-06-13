WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 39 things to know about today/tonight

(Photo courtesy Potterings)

What you see above are the “shrooms” hidden around West Seattle for the Game of Shrooms scavenger hunt starting this morning! It’s one of our highlighted happenings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GAME OF SHROOMS 2026: The creative co-op Potterings is again presenting this scavenger hunt, with the first clue dropping at 8 this morning.

LOCAL GARAGE/YARD SALES: At least a half-dozen happening today are listed in the WSB Community Forums!

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 8 am for today’s free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

LOW-LOW TIDE: 9:58 am, out to -3.1 feet. Explore gently!

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New season, new location! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

SCHOOL-CLOSING SALE: As previewed here, The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary has permanently closed and is selling everything today, 10 am-4 pm. (10300 28th SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Monthlong closure now under way to prepare for new exhibit.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today with wide variety of student-grown plants! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

COMMUNITY CLEANUP MEETUP AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 10 am to noon, at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), a community cleanup organized by White Center Solidarity.

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am both weekend days at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

‘COME TOGETHER’: As previewed here, the three-plus acres comprising The Heron’s Nest are being given back to the Duwamish Tribe, and this 11 am to 4 pm celebration commemorates the occasion. (4818 Puget Way SW, parking at and shuttles from the Duwamish Longhouse – 4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

CAMP LONG MOUNTAIN FEST: 11 am to 5 pm, a celebration of climbing – and more – at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), free activities (including naturalists for those not there to climb), details in our calendar listing.

EMERALD CITY ROMANCE READERS EVENT: 11 am to 5 pm, if you love to read about love, this is the event for you! Authors, stories, food, more. Brockey Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW)

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: 11 am departure from outside Log House Museum (61st SW and SW Stevens).

SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COLMAN POOL’S 7-DAY-A-WEEK SEASON STARTS: Noon-7 pm, it’s the first day of the full daily season at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

GEORGETOWN CARNIVAL: Noon10 pm, “free weird fun” including lots of live music along a stretch of Airport Way S. – details in our calendar listing.

RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL CLEANUP: 1-3 pm opportunity for community service in northeast West Seattle, in a historical neighborhood you should probably know more about! Here’s how to join in. (3816 17th SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar offers student-produced wines, tasting flights, and casual food pairings while supporting hands-on winemaking and hospitality education. Each tasting and purchase directly contributes to student production, education, and training opportunities.

INTERGENERATIONAL THEATER PROJECT, 2 SHOWS: 2 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), both free, all ages.

WEST SEATTLE PUZZLE SWAP: 2-4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), “bring a puzzle, take a puzzle, meet other puzzle enthusiasts.” Free.

‘FEEDING THE CAULDRON’ AT MR. B’S: 2-5 pm, Mr. B’s Mead Center hosts “an informal witchy skillshare meetup for queers, punks, and outcasts.” (9444 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, acoustic trio The Brews Brothers at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) No cover; all ages.

BASEBALL: Home game for the DubSea Fish Sticks at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, 6:35 pm, vs. the Yaks. Check for tickets here!

BOOK SIGNING AT EASY STREET: 7 pm – if you’ve bought Kim Thayil‘s new book, co-authored by West Seattleite Adem Tepedelen, get it signed at Easy Street Records. (4559 California SW).

SWING IT SATURDAY: In South Park:

Swing It Saturday

“Prom Night”

South Park Hall, 1253 S Cloverdale

Live music & swing dancing

7:00 Beginner Dance Lesson

7:30-10:00 Live music and swing dancing Produced by Swing It Seattle

www.SwingItSeattle.com

BOARD GAME COMEDY TOUR: 7 pm at Meeples Games, but online tickets are sold out!

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: 7:30 pm curtain – first weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), check here for tickets.

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Wrap up your Saturday night with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

If you’re planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community, tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!