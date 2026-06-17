Memorial service Thursday for Marc Pechera, 1978-2026

Family and friends will gather tomorrow to remember Marc Pechera, and are sharing this remembrance today:

Marc Pechera

May 18, 1978 – June 4, 2026

Marc Pechera, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, passed away on June 4, 2026, at the age of 48. Born in Mineola, New York, Marc grew up on Long Island before finding what he called his true home in Brooklyn. This changed in 2008 when he met his wife and then moved across the country to Tacoma and then Seattle to be with her. He said his new home was wherever she was.

Marc came to nursing after exploring several fields of study, and it proved to be his calling. For nearly 18 years, he dedicated himself to oncology nursing — one of medicine’s most demanding and sacred roles — showing up every day for patients facing some of the hardest moments of their lives. He had a rare gift for meeting people exactly where they were. Colleagues knew him as someone who could reach the most difficult patients, patients who would ultimately request him by name, because they trusted him. He had a knack for finding common ground and for connecting with broken souls in a way that made them feel less alone.

Perhaps his other calling was fatherhood. Marc and Zanna were blessed with three beautiful girls and Marc took his role as a girl dad seriously. He was a beloved father, always coming up with crazy games or building contraptions to entertain his daughters. Top favorites were daddy playground, hair salon, and Nailed It! Gingerbread cookie edition. He made sure his daughters knew they were loved and how to stand up for themselves.

Marc was a passionate soul that fought endlessly for the underdog. He had a wicked sense of humor and knew the craft of a good story. At his heart, he was a lover of hockey, family, God, and bear tchotchkes.

Marc is deeply missed by his wife, Suzanna, and their three daughters; his sisters Christine (Guinn) and Jocelyn (Tinoy); his parents Francisco and Lourdes Pechera; and all who had occasion to have Marc in their lives. He joins his brother, Francis Rex, in heaven.

There will be a funeral mass this Thursday, June 18th, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadelupe Parish.

Memories or photos can be shared at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/qNcEU29n/MarcPechera