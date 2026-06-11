For The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary, this is truly the last day of school

As featured on our “last day of school” list, today is the end of the year for The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary, the only cooperative elementary school in this area. It’s also the end of operations for the school, which is closing due to low enrollment, according to board secretary Zoe Wilkins. It was one of the area’s newer schools, open for five-plus years at 10300 28th SW. And that’s where they’re having an everything-must-go sale – plus community playdate – this Saturday (June 13), 10 am-4 pm, selling all the school’s inventory – art supplies, musical instruments, toys, furniture, more.