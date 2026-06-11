West Seattle Art Walk, Junction Pride celebration, ArtsWest opening night, more for your West Seattle Thursday

Thanks to Theresa Arbow-O’Connor. for the photo from today’s sunrise – as we’ve been noting in the morning traffic roundups, it’s at 5:11 am, earliest of the year, until June 23. Meantime, here are our highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: Church of the Nazarene‘s free drop-in space is open until noon. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

THURSDAY KAYAK CLUB: 10 am with Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – details here if you want to set a reminder to join up next week!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

DROP-IN CHESS: For young players, drop in to play starting at 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Asian Crazy.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5-8 pm at venues from Alki to Gatewood, artist receptions, art shows, food/drink specials – and this month a new way to see what’s happening where, this interactive map – click any venue to find information on its plan for tonight!

BENEFIT BAKE SALE: West Seattle Indivisible is raising money with a bake sale 5-7 pm at California/Alaska.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! West Seattle Art Walk venue too.

PRIDE IN THE JUNCTION: 6 pm on, with a slate of highlights including another “dance party” in Walk All Ways (California/Alaska) at 6:30 pm and a drag show at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) at 7:30 pm, both all ages.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run OR track workout, tonight with a Skechers shoe demo.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Or – you can walk! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Tripp Rezac, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, author Bryan Johnston talks about a legendary NW true-crime story. Register to get the link.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm in-store show by Clouds of the West, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: Official opening night for ArtsWest’s new play, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight’s musical event at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) features DJ Supreme La Rock starting at 8 pm, after the West Seattle Pride Drag Show. 21+.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!