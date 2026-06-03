SUMMER OF SOCCER: West Seattle Soccer Club kicks off fall registration

As Seattle’s World Cup-fueled “summer of soccer” gets going, the West Seattle Soccer Club is already looking toward fall, and registering 5- to 18-year-olds – no experience necessary! – for next season. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

Hey, West Seattle Families!

Founded in 1968, the West Seattle Soccer Club (WSSC) is a recreational soccer club for youth who reside in the southwest neighborhoods of Seattle. All youth ages 5-18 are eligible to play and experience is not required.

As we gear up for the Fall Soccer Season, excitement is booming with the Spring Season wrapping soon. It is time to ensure that you, your friends, and your neighbors join in too! Registration closes June 30th, so act fast. Whether your child is a seasoned player or just starting out, we’re excited to unveil our Fall Registration and anticipate the adventures ahead.

The Fall Season kicks off early September with seasons spanning 8, 10, or 12 games based on age division.

Secure your child’s spot or learn more at westseattlesoccer.org. Questions? Reach us at wsscboard@gmail.com

Make this Fall Soccer season unforgettable! Enroll today to see your child thrive on the field, make friends, and create lasting memories. Financial assistance is available for qualified applicants. Don’t miss out – register now!