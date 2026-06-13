Memorial today for Susanne Kay Willanger, 1950-2026

Family and friends are gathering today to remember Susanne Willanger, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Susanne passed away at home on April 20, 2026. She was 75 years old.

Sue was born in Crookston, Minnesota on October 30, 1950, to Anton and Eleanor Rapacz. The family moved to Seattle when Sue was 7 years old. She attended EC Hughes Elementary School, Holy Family, and Holy Rosary Schools during her early years. She graduated from Chief Sealth High School in 1968. The Rapacz family had 10 children, Sue being the oldest daughter. She was her mom’s Girl Friday and she took on many responsibilities in their busy household. Her younger siblings relied on her. She would spend parts of her summers picking strawberries, beans, and best of all, picking raspberries at her aunt and uncle’s farm in Puyallup. There Sue and her sister Janell could enjoy the company of their Kasprick cousins.

She met her future husband, Roy Willanger, in high school. They later married on May 3, 1969 – nearly 57 years of marriage. She was a loving and caring wife to Roy. She especially loved being a mom to her two sons, Jake and Matt. She was able to take a sabbatical for six years while they were young so she could care for them. She had an easy-going natural affinity with small children. They seemed to gravitate toward her. Sue enjoyed attending all the boys’ soccer, swimming, and other sporting events as they were growing up.

Her career at Pacific Northwest Bell started when she was still in high school, working part-time as an operator after school. Upon graduation she started working full-time for Pacific NW Bell. She eventually worked in the small business office, assisting customers in equipment orders. She retired in 2003, one year after buying shares in a home on Hood Canal. It became a sanctuary for her. She enjoyed being on the water but what she loved best was the great friends she made there. There were many potlucks, boat rides, card games, football games on tv, and sitting around a fire at night.

Reading was a lifelong passion. She was thrilled to have friends who shared that same passion. They formed a book club in 2002 and it still continues today. Sue also loved playing cards and games with friends and family. The daily crossword puzzles were her morning pastime. She enjoyed many outdoor activities like boating, salmon fishing, crabbing, shrimping, razor clam digging, and occasionally mushroom hunting.

She is survived by her family: husband Roy, her sons Jacob and Matthew, her sisters Janell and Christine, her brother Thomas, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in her death by her brothers Gerald, Ronald, Myron, Richard, James, and her sister Linda.

The family would like to thank Evergreen Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Saturday June 13 at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Seattle Food Bank or your favorite charity.