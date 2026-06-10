Death investigation by Fauntleroy ferry dock

Thanks for the tips. An SFD medical response at the Fauntleroy ferry dock resulted in a police dispatch for a death investigation, and we’ve just obtained information from SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty, who tells WSB:

At 3:09 p.m., our rescue boat and a fireboat were dispatched to the 4800 block of SW Barton St., near the Fauntleroy Ferry Dock, to investigate a report of a person in the water. They arrived and pulled a patient from the water onto the rescue boat. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the patient was unfortunately pronounced deceased. The patient was an approximately 66-year-old man. Law enforcement and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

A person waiting for the ferry tells us Cove Park north of the dock is still cordoned off.