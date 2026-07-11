READER REPORTS: Abandoned bicycle? Plus, poppy thief

Before we get back to West Seattle Summer Fest coverage – a couple other notes:
ABANDONED BICYCLE? Steve stopped by the Info Booth at Summer Fest to tell us about that bike: “This bike was sitting at the Oregon sSt bike parking area at 6 am this morning with no lock. I locked it up in hopes of finding the owner.” If it’s yours, email us and we’ll connect you.
POPPY THIEF: From Jessica:
7/9 late night/ 7/10 early hours someone cut and stole all my poppy flower seed pods. This happened several years ago when I planted them in my backyard as well. I live in the Gatewood neighborhood and have grown a garden accessible for folks to enjoy cut flowers from but NOT to steal ALL of one kind of flower. The thief probably thinks they can make a narcotic like tea with the pods.
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