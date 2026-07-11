READER REPORTS: Abandoned bicycle? Plus, poppy thief

Before we get back to West Seattle Summer Fest coverage – a couple other notes:

ABANDONED BICYCLE? Steve stopped by the Info Booth at Summer Fest to tell us about that bike: “This bike was sitting at the Oregon sSt bike parking area at 6 am this morning with no lock. I locked it up in hopes of finding the owner.” If it’s yours, email us and we’ll connect you.

POPPY THIEF: From Jessica: