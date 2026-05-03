WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 28 options!

(Weather Watch Park, photographed Saturday by Bob Burns)

Happy Sunday! Here’s our lineup – with theater, music, books, walking, running, movie-watching, even screaming – for the hours ahead, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is meeting at Ampersand (2536 Alki SW) at 9 am today for this week’s Sunday Funday run.

BEE GARDEN WORK PARTY: Volunteers welcome to pitch in today at the Bee Garden (Graham/Lanham), 9 am-11 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

FREE SANDLOT MOVIE DAY WITH WSHS BASEBALL: Join the players at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) this morning for a 10 am movie, free but donations welcome to support the program.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in full spring produce-and-products season – asparagus, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: Got a gardening question? Get an answer from a Master Gardener! Their weekly clinics at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continue today, 10 am-2 pm.

VASHON ISLAND ART STUDIO TOUR: Second day for the self-guided tour, all around the island, 10 am-5 pm (sponsoring WSB to be sure you know it’s happening).

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast – this morning is sold out, but look at dates ahead.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

NEIGHBORHOOD WALK: 10 am, perfect day for this:

Join Feet First volunteer Liz Steen for a walk in West Seattle. The 3.8 mile trek will start at 10 AM Sunday, May 3rd, by the swings, at the waterfront near Lincoln Park parking lot, number two, near the ferry landing. Walkers will traverse mostly flat terrain to enjoy parks and views – perhaps including some whales – including Lincoln Park, Lowman Beach, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Constellation Park, and the Charles Ritchie Senior viewpoint. The one-way walk should take about 90 minutes and end at Alki Beach Park, where participants can get lunch before retracing the waterfront to Lincoln Park or arranging for a ride back. No registration necessary, and people can join along the way at any park, if they like.

PEONY FESTIVAL: Second day of the celebration at Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, doors open at 11 am, performances and other activities noon-4 pm.

UNDERSTANDING AI: Free presentation at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 11 am.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

FREE STUDY CAFE: 1-4 pm at West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor), students welcome to this dedicated study space, with drinks and snacks provided – membership not required.

MEAD-MAKING CLASS: Demonstration class with Mr. B at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), 1-4 pm.

‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’ CLOSING PERFORMANCE: 2 pm, last chance to see the Chief Sealth International High School production of this classic. (2600 SW Thistle)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

THE BYRD ENSEMBLE’S HANDEL CONCERT: With a ticket deal! 3 pm concert at Holy Rosary (42nd SW and SW Genesee) in West Seattle, details in our preview, including the code to get 30 percent off your ticket(s).

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER FOR CO-OP PRESCHOOLS: 3-7 pm at both locations of Future Primitive (9832 14th SW, White Center, and 2536 Alki SW, West Seattle), part of the proceeds benefits local co-op preschools.

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: Free 3 pm concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

CLOSING PERFORMANCE OF ‘WALDEN’: ArtsWest‘s current play has a 3 pm curtain today to close its run- get ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers, discuss “Child of God” by Cormac McCarthy (4522 California SW).

SIP AND SCULPT AT MR. B’S: 6-8 pm monthly “open clay” night, come create at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

SCREAM CLUB SEATTLE: Monthly group scream on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 7:45 pm.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!