UPDATE: Driver hits building, flees with passengers

11:41 PM: Police are investigating another crash, this one in south Admiral. A driver is reported to have hit a building at California and Manning, and then fled the scene with at least two passengers. All were described as teenagers, one white in white clothing, another white in dark clothing, another white or Hispanic in dark clothing. A second SFD crew has been dispatched to the scene to help deal with what’s described as damage including two broken windows.

1 AM: By the time we got to the scene, the car was being towed. We did note that the address on the SFD log was not where it happened, as is sometimes the case (and that’s why we don’t usually cite exact logged addresses) – this was at the commercial building on the northeast corner of California/Manning.