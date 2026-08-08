UPDATE: Second beached boat at Constellation Park

10:19 AM: After several tips this morning mentioned a second boat beached at Constellation Park, we found that so hard to believe, we had to come look first. And yes, there it is, and a fair amount of gawkers too. We’re on our way to time-sensitive events but will return later for a closer look.

3:52 PM: Commenters say the second boat belongs to the owners of the first boat.

5:51 PM: High tide today was around 4 pm. We got back down to look around 5 pm; nobody around – here’s the boats’ status:

High tides will be even higher just before 1 am and 5 pm tomorrow.

12:10 PM SUNDAY: As of half an hour ago, when we took a look from 64th/Beach, both boats were still there; the tide’s coming in, so we’ll see what happens after that high tide in five-ish hours.