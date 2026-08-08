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UPDATE: Second beached boat at Constellation Park

August 8, 2026 10:19 am
|      16 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

10:19 AM: After several tips this morning mentioned a second boat beached at Constellation Park, we found that so hard to believe, we had to come look first. And yes, there it is, and a fair amount of gawkers too. We’re on our way to time-sensitive events but will return later for a closer look.

3:52 PM: Commenters say the second boat belongs to the owners of the first boat.

5:51 PM: High tide today was around 4 pm. We got back down to look around 5 pm; nobody around – here’s the boats’ status:

High tides will be even higher just before 1 am and 5 pm tomorrow.

12:10 PM SUNDAY: As of half an hour ago, when we took a look from 64th/Beach, both boats were still there; the tide’s coming in, so we’ll see what happens after that high tide in five-ish hours.

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16 Replies to "UPDATE: Second beached boat at Constellation Park"

  • lamont August 8, 2026 (10:47 am)
    Reply

    “This is getting out of hand! Now there are two of them!”

    • WSB August 8, 2026 (12:07 pm)
      Reply

      Since I manage to find a Star Wars analogy in everything, that occurred to me too.

  • debdeb August 8, 2026 (10:51 am)
    Reply

    We just met the woman in the boat moored immediately  off shore. She and her Boy friend “own” both beached boats. She said that They are planning to float feee the sailboat at tonight’s night tide. Fingers crossed. 

  • Brooke August 8, 2026 (11:03 am)
    Reply

    I feel like this could be the plot of a mystery or sci fi novel in the making. Any authors out there? 

    • Goddess Andraste August 8, 2026 (12:14 pm)
      Reply

      Only if there’s a body involved. And the victim is found on boat #2, but is actually the owner of boat #1. Hmm. Maybe an insurance scam gone wrong, a collaboration where someone didn’t want to split the profits. The owner of the local marina ends up doing most of the investigating, and then they stumble onto a deeper plot involving eco-terrorism. The story culminates in a frantic chase across the beach to nab the culprit during a group beach clean-up event, and they take the bad guy down and tie them up with beach trash while they wait for the police to show up.

    • Babs August 8, 2026 (1:20 pm)
      Reply

      Sasquatch (or aka Bigfoot) left the boats. He is exploring West Seattle now.

  • Eric August 8, 2026 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

    Abandoned boats are becoming the new dilapidated RVs…. 

    • Lucy August 8, 2026 (1:58 pm)
      Reply

      I was thinking the same thing.  Ugh

    • Strata August 8, 2026 (5:41 pm)
      Reply

      It has definitely been an issue in other cities in Western Washington for decades. Not as bad as RVs. Quite an environmental impact too because of waste, trash, and mechanical debris and fluid that ends up in the water.  

  • Kathy August 8, 2026 (3:24 pm)
    Reply

    The second boat is the rescue boat. They are working pretty hard to rescue the sail boat. They have another half hour or so until high tide. Bystanders were helping but finally gave up. It is so hot and muggy at the south beach today, I hope no one gets heat stroke.

  • Kathy August 8, 2026 (4:19 pm)
    Reply

    I just checked, looks like they have given up for now. I took them a bottle of water.

    • WS Res August 9, 2026 (10:35 am)
      Reply

      They don’t seem to know much about boat ownership or management, seems like.

  • North Admiral Cyclist August 8, 2026 (6:14 pm)
    Reply

    I just hope the boat “owners” are not affiliated with the sailboat found recently in the south Sound overrun with a couple dozen cats . . .

  • Mark M August 9, 2026 (9:07 am)
    Reply

    There was a small motor boat beached at Jack Block park yesterday. There was an older male sitting on the log near the boat, apparently waiting for the tide to come back in. 

  • AView August 9, 2026 (11:11 am)
    Reply

    Hey! You can’t park there!

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