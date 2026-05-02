SUNDAY PREVIEW: Byrid Ensemble returns to West Seattle, with ticket deal

(Behind-the-scenes rehearsal clip for The Byrd Ensemble’s Handel concert)

Sunday afternoon, The Byrd Ensemble returns to West Seattle, and you can get a deal right now on tickets. Here’s what tomorrow’s concert is all about:

The Byrd Ensemble and players present a program inspired by the Carmelite Vespers of 1707. The program features Handel’s Dixit Dominus, Laudate pueri, Nisi Dominus, Saeviat tellus inter rigores, and chant, for baroque orchestra, choir, and soloists. The program features guest concertmaster and internationally acclaimed violinist Augusta McKay Lodge.​​​

The concert is at 3 pm Sunday (May 3) at West Seattle’s Holy Rosary Church (42nd SW and SW Genesee). You can go here for program details and tickets, and on the checkout screen, you can enter the discount code WSBLOG to get 30 percent off your ticket(s). The Byrd Ensemble, directed by Markdavin Obenza, is sponsoring WSB this weekend to amplify the news about it.