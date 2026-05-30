WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 33 options!

(State ferry and cruise ship Celebrity Edge – Bob Burns photo from Friday)

Welcome to the weekend! Here are our highlighted happenings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 8 am for today’s free group run.

FAMILY WANDERERS WALKING EVENT: Not a group walk, but a walking club has organized it – start between 9 and 11 am from their table at Riverview Playfield (7300 12th SW).

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New season, new location! 10 am-2 pm, shop for produce, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more. (9th/Henderson)

GARDENING WITH LESS WATER AND LESS WORK: “Designing your own water-smart permaculture paradise with Jessi Bloom” class at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am.

WALKING TOUR OF SCHMITZ PRESERVE PARK: 10 am; meet at 5463 SW Stevens for guided tour with Schmitz Park Restore.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, with expanded Saturday hours 10 am-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens) last chance to visit before a month-long closure.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am weekends at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

GATEWOOD GATOR FAIR: Lots of all-ages fun at Gatewood Elementary (4320 SW Myrtle), with entertainment, food, a fire truck expected at 11 am, a science fair, and an Urban Survival Skills Fair with local prepaedness advocates – all happening 10:30 am-2:30 pm. All welcome!

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

MAKERS ART MARKET AT ALKI: 11 am-5 pm, next to the bathhouse, more than 30 local makers are selling their creations. (2701 Alki SW)

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Second week of the season begins at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COLMAN POOL’S FOURTH WEEKEND: Noon-7 pm, fourth preseason weekend begins at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Community visitors welcome noon-3 pm at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard).

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 1 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), discussing “Expert Witness” this month.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar offers student-produced wines, tasting flights, and casual food pairings while supporting hands-on winemaking and hospitality education. Each tasting and purchase directly contributes to student production, education, and training opportunities.

‘A KID’S LIFE’ SCHOOL MUSICAL: 2 pm performance of The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (WSB sponsor) production of “A Kid’s Life” at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Details in our calendar listing.

THE BEER JUNCTION’S MONTHLY BIKE RIDE: 2 pm departure from the lot behind The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), 21+, must have helmet to ride.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) for “short, specific sessions.”

‘YOUR VOICE, OUR FUTURE’: The 34th District Democrats‘ annual fundraiser, this year at the White Center HUB (8th SW/SW 108th), 5:30 pm cocktail hour, 6:30-8:30 pm event.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Phil and Friends play at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘FEMININE RAGE’: A night of women-led live music plus axe-throwing, community support, flash tattooing, clothing donations, 6 pm-midnight at Axe Throwers Seattle (10849 1st Avenue S., Top Hat).

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, hear Modest Mouse‘s new music, at Easy Street Records, free, all ages (4559 California SW).

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, “Hey Baby” drag show focusing on new performers, hosted by Kimme Kash. All ages, $15/door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, DJ Topspin spins. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Close out your Saturday night with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

If you’re planning a West Seattle event, and it’s open to the community, tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!