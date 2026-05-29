WEEKEND PREVIEW: Gatewood Gator Fair on Saturday

Before we get to the list of what’s up today/tonight, a weekend preview – fun for all ages tomorrow at Gatewood Elementary (4320 SW Myrtle) during the Gator Fair, 10:30 am-2:30 pm! Organizers asked us to share one more invitation:

Join us for the Fourth Annual Gatewood Gator Fair! Come and celebrate our community with carnival games (prizes!), face painting, performances, a Science Fair, Food Trucks, Vendors, and so much more! The fair is FREE and we would love to see you there! email GatewoodGatorFair@gmail.com with any questions.

As noted on the poster, one of the highlights wil be a Seattle Fire engine/truck visiting at 11 am (provided an emergency doesn’t call the crew away). And as mentioned here on Thursday, local preparedness volunteers will have an Urban Survival Skills Fair on the festival grounds too.