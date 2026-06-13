WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Soundgarden co-founder Kim Thayil’s book-signing session at Easy Street Records

(Photos by Jason Grotelueschen for WSB)

Big line outside Easy Street Records tonight in The Junction – not for a show, but for an author … who happens to be a Grammy-winning, Hall of Fame-inducted rock musician. Soundgarden‘s founding guitarist Kim Thayil came to Easy Street to sign his just-released memoir “A Screaming Life.” Of course a photo op with Easy Street proprietor Matt Vaughan was in order:

And then Thayil got to meet the book-buying fans:

As we mentioned in a preview, “A Screaming Life” has a West Seattle writer as co-author, Adem Tepedelen:

Easy Street has several special events most weeks – you can browse what’s coming up here.