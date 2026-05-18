WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglar takes e-bike, with child seat

The report and photo are from Merve:

A Tern HSD S5i cargo e-bike (2022 Jubilee edition, sage green color) was taken from inside our garage on California Ave SW (98136) sometime between roughly 10 PM on May 17th and 7 AM on May 18th. A neighbor’s Ring camera captured two unknown male suspects on foot passing the house at approximately 12:04 AM and returning toward our garage about three minutes later. The bike is a compact longtail cargo bike with a Bosch motor, child seat (Tern Clubhouse Mini), Hauler rear rack, and Sidekick footrests, fairly distinctive.

The bike has serious sentimental value (we shipped it from Europe when we relocated to Seattle two years ago) and it is also my only means of getting our two young kids to school. An SPD theft report has been filed and the bike is registered as stolen on Bike Index.

If anyone spots it on Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Craigslist, or being ridden anywhere in the area, I’d be very grateful to hear from them, they can reach me at yurdagulun@icloud.com