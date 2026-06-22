Duwamish documentary, story time, swimming, games, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s up for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAMILY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Weekly 2 pm meeting is canceled today.

‘UNRECOGNIZED’ PREMIERE: 6:30 pm at Town Hall downtown, see West Seattle-based filmmaker B.J. Bullert‘s half-hour documentary about the Duwamish Tribe‘s battle for federal recognition, with a discussion following. Here’s the ticket link. (1119 8th Avenue)

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues offer you the opportunity for trivia tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

CHESS NIGHT AT MISSION CANTINA: 7 pm, all levels welcome; details in our calendar listing. (2325 California SW)

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Pinball players can enter Admiral Pub‘s 3-Strike Tournamment starting at 7 pm, with play beginning at 7:30. (2306 California SW)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players can enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

ALKI MEDITATION: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: End your Monday with a song – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!