UPDATE: West Seattle Water Taxi World Cup Watch

1:11 PM: For the next few hours, we are at Seacrest to update you on the Water Taxi status as hundreds head downtown for Seattle’s final World Cup match. 140 were already in line when our team member arrived a short time ago, so don’t procrastinate if you’re headed here. (Everybody made it onto the run that just left – Doc Maynard’s capacity is 279. Its twin Sally Fox is serving the route today too.)

1:21 PM: Sally Fox arrived a few minutes ago, with only about 45 in line.

That run left at 1:31 pm.

1:52 PM: Doc Maynard is leaving at capacity. We never got an answer to our question about extra shuttles; those appear to be arriving at capacity.