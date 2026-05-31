WEEKEND SCENE: ‘Feminine Rage’ fundraiser at Axe Kickers Seattle

(PHOTOS BY DAVE GERSHGORN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG)

This weekend’s one-of-a-kind fundraiser filled Axe Kickers Seattle in Top Hat last night not only with the venue’s signature axe-throwing, but also a full night’s slate of live music, including Jade Teather, who was up while we were there:

The night, titled “Feminine Rage,” raised money for the Sexual Violence Law Center:

Along with music and throwing, flash tattoos were on the menu for the night, with artists Jacie Lee and Maya Norberg:

It’s not always a benefit, but Axe Kickers often offers the chance to catch live music while you throw (or watch):

The Nick Mardon Trio will be there with blues/rock on Thursday (June 4).