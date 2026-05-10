Duwamish Tribe elects first-ever vice chair at annual meeting

(WSB photo, 2025)

The Duwamish Tribe, which has had the same chair for half a century, now has a vice-chair too. That’s one of the actions taken at its annual meeting. The tribe sent this summary of the meeting last weekend:

Duwamish Tribal Members elected three leaders to the Duwamish Tribal Council at Saturday’s Annual Meeting [May 2] at the Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center. The annual Council elections are familiar and open to all tribal members 18 years and older and part of a long, uninterrupted history of Duwamish Tribal governance. This year, the election included a significant new change with the addition of a new Vice Chairperson position, which required approval by members of an amendment to the Duwamish Constitution.

Three of four candidates running for Tribal Council positions were elected at the May 2, 2026, Annual Meeting: Roger Boddy, Paul Nelson, and Victoria Welch. Mr. Boddy and Mr. Nelson were reelected while Ms. Welch will serve her first term and all three will serve three-year terms, a change made during the 2025 elections. Three seats on the Tribal Council will be on the 2027 ballot.

-Mr. Boddy is a Project Manager with Indian Health Services, overseeing projects that improve public health and quality of life in Native communities across the state. He also serves as a Councilmember and Vice President of Duwamish Tribal Services (DTS), a non-profit organization, where he has helped grow the Tribe’s endowment through strategic planning and responsible stewardship.

-Mr. Nelson brings over 20 years of experience working at Microsoft with a focus on process improvement and strategic solutions. He also serves as Tribal Secretary on the Council and as a Board Member and Treasurer for DTS where he helps guide strategic initiatives, governance, and community-focused programs that support the Tribe’s growth and advocacy for federal recognition.

-Ms. Welch has a background in administration, leadership, and community involvement, including running a small business, Bellasorellas Charcuterie. With her lifelong commitment to the Tribe and a strong sense of responsibility – especially as a new grandmother – she is motivated to give back and help continue the work of those before her and serve her community.

“As a governing body, it’s vital that our Tribal Council listens to and takes direction from our members,” said Honorable Tribal Council Chairperson Cecile Hansen (1975 – present). “Our annual meeting is an important opportunity for members and leadership to come together to connect, share stories and food, and plan a healthy, strategic, and vibrant path forward for the Tribe.”

Duwamish Tribal Members voted to approve the Constitutional amendment creating a new Vice Chairperson role and nearly unanimously approved the Council’s recommendation of Nancy Sackman (photo at right) to fill the role. Ms. Sackman is the Cultural Preservation Officer with the Duwamish Tribe and is dedicated to protecting and stewarding cultural resources across the region. Her work includes reviewing SEPA and EIS reports, monitoring construction and parklands for cultural impacts, and collaborating with community partners to support the preservation and visibility of Duwamish culture.

The Duwamish Tribe in 1925 was the first tribe in the Puget Sound to adopt a constitution and was the lead signatory to the Treaty of Point Elliott in 1855. The Tribal Council operates under this Constitution and is the primary governing body and legislative branch of the Duwamish Tribe, elected to enact laws, manage budgets and resources, establish strategic direction, carry out administrative oversight, and represent the Tribe in meetings with other Tribes and governments.

“A tremendous amount of work goes into planning the Annual Meeting every year,” said DTS Executive Director Kristina Pearson. “This special event has marked the beginning of summer for me personally since I can first remember, and I’m so honored to be able to help with the planning and hosting that further supports and strengthens the Tribe’s governance and sovereignty.”

Also discussed at the Annual Meeting was The Heron’s Nest, a 3.56-acre land-care project and community hub that was created by the broader community for the benefit of the Duwamish Tribe. Shared Spaces Foundation is in the process of rematriating Heron’s Nest to the Duwamish Tribe, a unique and powerful land-back project that will be celebrated at a June 13 event in the West Duwamish Greenbelt during citywide 2026 World Cup-related events.