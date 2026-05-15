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SDOT plans two ‘People Streets’ drop-in info sessions in West Seattle

May 15, 2026 10:44 am
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 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Two People Streets/Public Spaces projects are planned in West Seattle – same ones mentioned here briefly after SDOT released a list of levy-funded 2026 projects – and drop-in informational events are planned at both in the next several days:

At 18th/Delridge, 9:30 am-11:30 am tomorrow (Saturday, May 16):

(Neighbors first mentioned this in a comment discussion after the recent shooting at an encampment on the city-owned land in the vicinity.)

The second one is 2:30-5:30 pm Tuesday (May 19) at The Good Society (California/Lander):

The stretch of Lander alongside Lafayette Elementary has history as a “school street,” which is what the flyer is alluding to by noting “past efforts.”

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