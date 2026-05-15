YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle High School Unified Basketball headed for Special Olympics USA Games

You can help West Seattle High School athletes make a “once-in-a-lifetime” trip to compete, and “show what’s possible,” as WSHS Unified Sports coordinator Rachel Myers explains:

From West Seattle to the USA Games – Help Our Players Shine!

We are thrilled to announce that the WSHS Unified Basketball team has been selected to represent Washington State at the Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in June 2026! This is an incredible honor and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our players.

As a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School, WSHS proudly leads with inclusion and unity. Your support helps our athletes travel, compete, and demonstrate what’s possible through inclusion!

Your donations to our Zeffy fundraiser will help provide the resources and support our team as they compete on a national stage! Your generosity ensures every player has the resources and support they need to thrive and be seen!

<zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/support-wshs-unified-sports

Thank you for being a part of our Wildcat Unified community and for supporting these incredible players.