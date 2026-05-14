CONGRATULATIONS! Easy Street Records honored as America’s best record store

Big smiles last night for Matt Vaughan and Kisha Vaughan as they showed off the big award Easy Street Records just won, honored at the Music Business Association‘s Bizzy Awards in Atlanta as Independent Retailer of the Year. Here’s what the award honors, according to the association’s website:

(The award is f)or a retail store who showed exceptional inventiveness and ingenuity in their practices during the past year in their interactions with consumers.

Matt Vaughan opened Easy Street in 1988, so its 40th anniversary is in sight! It’s not “just” a record store, but also hosts live, free in-store concerts – some of which have been turned into records! – as well as signings, listening parties, readings, and art exhibits – plus it’s home to a café and bar – all anchoring the heart of The Junction in the city-landmark Hamm Building on the northwest corner of California and Alaska. We asked Matt for comment on the award; his reply – “Not possible without all of you lovely people in West Seattle. We love breaking bands from all over the world, all genres of music, new and used; all while supporting our favorite labels, distros, pressing plants, graphic designers, engineers, photographers, journalists, radio stations, venues, and the musicians that make it all possible.”