FOLLOWUP: Answers to 11 questions we asked SDOT about West Seattle projects in this year’s Transportation Levy plan

A week and a half ago, when SDOT released its draft plan for spending Seattle Transportation Levy money this year, we went through it and listed the notable West Seattle mentions. However, many were so brief, they required followup to ask “OK, you’ve listed a project at (location), but what exactly are you planning there?” We then sent our followup questions to SDOT, and the answers arrived today. What’s below, verbatim, are the questions we asked, most under the title of the report section in which we found them, and – in italics – SDOT’s verbatim answers:

VISION ZERO

1) Highland Park Way (downhill lane conversion) is listed in two places as (in) design this year. So construction will NOT start before 2027?

The 2026 Levy Delivery Plan highlights key milestones anticipated this year. Highland Park Way is listed both in Protected Bike Lanes and Vision Zero Corridor Projects in the 2026 Levy Delivery Plan. For Highland Park Way, design work continues in 2026. Construction is currently anticipated to begin early 2027. As with all projects, schedules may adjust as design advances.

2) California/Oregon is listed as a VZ project, with construction this year. What exactly is planned there?

This Vision Zero project will add raised, durable centerline treatments that help slow turning vehicles and make movements through the intersection more predictable, improving safety for everyone using the intersection.

(We’re following up to ask exactly where the “raised centerline” will be.)

3) Another VZ project is “West Seattle Bridge central eastbound span.” What exactly is planned, and where exactly is that?

This project focuses on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge, as drivers head toward downtown. We will relocate and replace signs to better clarify lane assignments where the bus-only lane begins. The project will also add reflectors to the center concrete barrier to improve visibility, particularly in low-light conditions.

TRAFFIC CALMING

Harbor Ave from California to Spokane. This stretch already has a variety of things, medians, for example, and tons of speed bumps. What is planned now, and where?

This project will build on the existing traffic-calming measures along Harbor Avenue between California and Spokane. Planned improvements include additional speed cushions, new painted median islands, narrowed travel lanes in select areas, updated curve-warning signs, and a new flashing beacon at the existing crosswalk near the water taxi terminal.

FAUNTLEROY/ROSE

This much-awaited crossing improvement is listed in two spots as just “design” this year. So no construction before 2027?

For the Fauntleroy/Rose crossing, design is underway in 2026, and construction is currently anticipated to occur later in 2026. As with all projects, timing may adjust as design advances.

INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS

California/Erskine/Edmunds. What exactly is planned there? that’s a three-street intersection that has long been the source of complaints.

This project will rebuild the traffic signal at California/Erskine/Edmunds. Work will include new signal poles signal heads, upgraded push buttons with audible features, and rebuilding any curb ramps or sidewalks affected by the work. Construction is planned to begin in 2026.

This upgrade is intended to improve visibility, reliability, and accessibility at the intersection.

NEW SIGNAL

California/Walker

currently a fire signal. will that become a full traffic signal, or …

Yes — the existing fire signal at California/Walker will be replaced with a new, full traffic signal. The project includes Accessible Pedestrian Signal (APS) push buttons with audible features, as well as new ADA-compliant curb ramps at the intersection. The project is currently in design, with construction anticipated to begin in 2026.

PBL (PROTECTED BIKE LANE) UPGRADE

Admiral Way , Spokane to Lander. Will that be an actual protected BL now, like concrete barrier?

Yes. The existing bike lanes on Admiral Way between Spokane and Lander will be upgraded with concrete pre-cast curbs to provide physical separation between people biking and vehicle traffic.curbs to provide physical separation between people biking and vehicle traffic. We are not proposing to change the current lane or curb space configurations. The upgrade is intended to improve safety for people biking uphill and reduce instances of vehicles parking in the bike lane.

PEOPLE STREETS

What stretches of those streets (18th and Lander were mentioned without other specifics)?

The improvements are planned for two locations: -SW Lander Street, from west of California Avenue SW to the alley

-18th Avenue SW, between Delridge Way SW and SW Barton Street

FREIGHT

Derelict rail removal on West Marginal Way – which one(s)?

The proposed rail removal is near the 4500 block of West Marginal Way SW, just south of the Duwamish Trail pedestrian crossing at the T-105 entrance. Removing the unused rail will improve the roadway surface and reduce uneven pavement conditions that can create safety concerns for people driving, biking, or crossing the street.

OVERALL QUESTION ABOUT SIDEWALK REPAIRS

5,000 are mentioned. I assume this is where crews show up and do quick shims, beveling, etc. How are the 5,000 being chosen? If not already scheduled out, any community input needed? How does SDOT discern between “hey property owner, YOU need to fix your sidewalk” which can be a heavy price to pay, and “hey, we’ll show up and fix your sidewalk”?

Yes — the approximately 5,000 spot repairs include quick enhancements such as shims and beveling to reduce tripping hazards. Locations are selected by: -Shims are typically installed in response to community requests. When someone reports a sidewalk issue, it generates a work order that is assigned directly to our Street Maintenance crews. -Beveling is planned each year. Crews work in geographic “grids” and prioritize areas with higher pedestrian activity.

-Recent beveling focused on downtown and nearby neighborhoods in advance of major events, including the FIFA Men’s World Cup. When a request comes in for a more permanent sidewalk repair, we evaluate the location to determine responsibility: -If the damage is caused by a privately owned tree, the property owner is notified and is responsible for completing the permanent repair. -If the damage is caused by an SDOT-owned tree, the location is added to SDOT’s sidewalk repair project list for future construction. In both cases, we typically install a shim as a temporary safety enhancement.

As noted previously, this is just from this year’s levy spending plan – other projects will be in the spending plans for each of its upcoming years, and other projects are in SDOT’s general budget.