BIZNOTE: Go Go Mango planned for ex-West Seattle Brewing location

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The owners of a Thai food pop-up and catering business say they’ll soon be opening a brick and mortar location in the West Seattle Triangle for their smoothie and ice cream offerings. Go Go Mango will operate in the former West Seattle Brewing Company space at 4415 Fauntleroy Way SW once city permits are approved.

If Go Go Mango sounds familiar, you may have seen their pop-up at last year’s West Seattle Summer Fest, where the mango smoothies and other items sold so well that they plan to be back again this year. Owner Grace Crawford says they signed the lease on Fauntleroy last year. “We wanted to do a lot of things,” she said, but struggled a bit with how much to invest in the space, knowing that the building could be in the path of light rail.

She says she and her husband Jeff decided to do “the minimum things to use the space,” with the hope that they will be able to stay open there at least several years. That involved cleaning up from the brewery business after its eviction in 2025, and a few minor interior changes. They are planning for mostly take-out, with only very limited seating indoors and on the patio.

In addition to a variety of mango smoothies, there will also be mango sticky rice and a dessert unique to their business: coconut ice cream served in a coconut shell. Matcha drinks will round out the offerings. The Crawfords are expanding on the foundation of their Thai Street-Gourmet by Grace business, which does a regular pop-up at Pike Place Market and events like Seafair, along with catering, out of a commissary kitchen in Tukwila and warehouse space in South Park.